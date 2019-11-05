9173 Blackstone Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in providence village is ready for you to rent! It has a large back yard and a separate room that can be used for an office, playroom, or formal dining. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
9173 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 9173 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9173 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.