Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9173 Blackstone Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:43 AM

9173 Blackstone Drive

9173 Blackstone Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9173 Blackstone Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in providence village is ready for you to rent! It has a large back yard and a separate room that can be used for an office, playroom, or formal dining. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
9173 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 9173 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9173 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9173 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9173 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9173 Blackstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9173 Blackstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

