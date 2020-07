Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open layout well maintained house in amenities filled community of Providence Village. Single story with Three bedrooms, formal dining, nice kitchen, upgraded cabinets and black appliances. New Plank flooring and new carpet. Don't miss it. Grab it before someone else does. Photos coming soon!!