9117 Cape Cod Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Astonishing 2 Story 4 Bed Home in Providence Village! This home offers open concept and sky-high ceilings. Lovely family room with tons of natural lighting and a decorative fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space and breakfast bar. One bedroom and half bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath and master up. Master complete with dual vanities, double walk-in shower. Beautiful deck overlooks the neighborhood. Amenities include seven lakes stocked with trophy bass, greenbelts throughout, and miles of scenic trails for jogging, biking, or quiet walks. Community water park, pools, tennis courts, skate parks, basketball goals, fitness center, and state of the art clubhouse included.