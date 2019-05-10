All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9117 Cape Cod Boulevard
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:43 PM

9117 Cape Cod Boulevard

9117 Cape Cod Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9117 Cape Cod Boulevard, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Astonishing 2 Story 4 Bed Home in Providence Village! This home offers open concept and sky-high ceilings. Lovely family room with tons of natural lighting and a decorative fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space and breakfast bar. One bedroom and half bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath and master up. Master complete with dual vanities, double walk-in shower. Beautiful deck overlooks the neighborhood. Amenities include seven lakes stocked with trophy bass, greenbelts throughout, and miles of scenic trails for jogging, biking, or quiet walks. Community water park, pools, tennis courts, skate parks, basketball goals, fitness center, and state of the art clubhouse included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have any available units?
9117 Cape Cod Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have?
Some of 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Cape Cod Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9117 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District