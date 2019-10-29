9109 Cranston Court

Amenities

This well-maintained home in Providence Village features a spacious, open floorplan. Ceiling fans added throughout home and front porch, nice kitchen and dining area. Large backyard and great curb appeal with over-sized front porch. This home has nice fixtures and finish out and was built in 2013. Wood plank flooring and carpet. Enjoy parks, swimming pools, water park, tennis courts, jogging-bike paths in this master-planned community! Great area for walking and enjoying this neighborhood!

