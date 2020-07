Amenities

What an opportunity!! Rent this well maintained house in excellent community of Providence Village. 4 spacious Bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertop and huge pantry area, game room, etc. All bedrooms are upstairs. Upgraded fixtures. Enjoy pools, lakes, playing areas. Providence Village has so much to offer. Pets allowed but need LL's pre-approval. More pictures coming soon.