Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9016 Nathaniel Drive

9016 Nathaniel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9016 Nathaniel Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming house is the ideal

comfortable home. Three bedroom 2 bath just under 2000 sq.ft. It comes with an attached 2-car garage, nice bedrooms, and spacious kitchen.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have any available units?
9016 Nathaniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 9016 Nathaniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Nathaniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Nathaniel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9016 Nathaniel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9016 Nathaniel Drive offers parking.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9016 Nathaniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have a pool?
No, 9016 Nathaniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 9016 Nathaniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9016 Nathaniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 Nathaniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 Nathaniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

