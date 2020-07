Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to the wonderful neighborhood of Providence Village! This almost brand new 3 bedroom home has a wonderful open layout and an awesome large fenced backyard! The home is located in the highly desired Aubrey ISD with the Elementary school located inside the neighborhood! Providence Village offers lots of parks and trails to enjoy and is a great place to call home!