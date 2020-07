Amenities

granite counters pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story floorplan with spacious master suite, granite counters, all SS appliances and open concept floorplan. Escape the summer heat at the resort style pool, play a match at soccer fields and tennis court, or walk, jog or bike the community trails. Countless shopping, dinning and entertainment just a short drive away down Hwy 380, DNT and I-35.