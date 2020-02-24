All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

2604 Wheeler Avenue

2604 Wheeler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Wheeler Ave, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home FIRST TIME TO LEASE has 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms and study room have upgraded carpets. Stunning home also features open floor plan with fireplace, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted DENTON ISD Neighborhood has 1 pools, park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA Head.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
2604 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 2604 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Wheeler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Wheeler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Wheeler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2604 Wheeler Avenue has a pool.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2604 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Wheeler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

