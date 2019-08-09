All apartments in Providence Village
2101 Myers Court
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

2101 Myers Court

2101 Myers Court · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Myers Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Cape Code two story home located in the Master Planned Community of Providence Village. Well appointed home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living spaces office and formal dining room. Kitchen opens to family room and has granite counters and breakfast bar. You will fall in love with
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Myers Court have any available units?
2101 Myers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 2101 Myers Court currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Myers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Myers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Myers Court is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Myers Court offer parking?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Myers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Myers Court have a pool?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Myers Court have accessible units?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Myers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Myers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Myers Court does not have units with air conditioning.

