2001 Prospect Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very nice 3-2.5-2 in Providence! Large covered porch & balcony overlooking the park. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and refrigerator. Spacious living room with high ceilings, lots of windows and warm gas starter fireplace. Master suite has oversized tub, large walk-in closet, and double sinks. Study (or formal living room) with french doors and formal dining near entry. Gameroom upstairs along with all three bedrooms. Home is located near the local elementary school. Upscale washer and dryer included. Owner pays HOA dues.