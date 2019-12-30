All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:21 PM

2001 Prospect Lane

2001 Prospect Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Prospect Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Very nice 3-2.5-2 in Providence! Large covered porch & balcony overlooking the park. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and refrigerator. Spacious living room with high ceilings, lots of windows and warm gas starter fireplace. Master suite has oversized tub, large walk-in closet, and double sinks. Study (or formal living room) with french doors and formal dining near entry. Gameroom upstairs along with all three bedrooms. Home is located near the local elementary school. Upscale washer and dryer included. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Prospect Lane have any available units?
2001 Prospect Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2001 Prospect Lane have?
Some of 2001 Prospect Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Prospect Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Prospect Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Prospect Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Prospect Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Prospect Lane offers parking.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Prospect Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane have a pool?
No, 2001 Prospect Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane have accessible units?
No, 2001 Prospect Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Prospect Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Prospect Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Prospect Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

