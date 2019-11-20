All apartments in Providence Village
1912 Cabrera Drive

1912 Cabrera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Cabrera Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous two-story home, with stunning curb appeal, is located directly across from a park! This home offers two covered patios, beautiful wood floors and open concept floor plan. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops with glass tile back splash, opening up into the bright dining room. All bedrooms are located on the second story surrounding a second living room easily used as a game room. Very spacious master suite, with sitting area, offers direct access to the covered patio where you can fully enjoy your awesome view. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have any available units?
1912 Cabrera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Cabrera Drive have?
Some of 1912 Cabrera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Cabrera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Cabrera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Cabrera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive offer parking?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Cabrera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Cabrera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Cabrera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

