1912 Cabrera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous two-story home, with stunning curb appeal, is located directly across from a park! This home offers two covered patios, beautiful wood floors and open concept floor plan. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops with glass tile back splash, opening up into the bright dining room. All bedrooms are located on the second story surrounding a second living room easily used as a game room. Very spacious master suite, with sitting area, offers direct access to the covered patio where you can fully enjoy your awesome view. This home will not last long!