1324 Kingston Pl

Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Providence Village - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Providence Village. Built in 2003. 1217 sq ft. Home futures open style kitchen fully equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Electric Range, spacious rooms with plenty of closets space, fenced yard. Walking distance to the lake, park, water park, pool, and Clubhouse. Well maintained home and community. Fresh two-tone paint. New wood looking plank flooring.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5198452)