Providence Village, TX
1324 Kingston Pl
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:43 PM

1324 Kingston Pl

1324 Kingston Place · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Kingston Place, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Providence Village - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Providence Village. Built in 2003. 1217 sq ft. Home futures open style kitchen fully equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Electric Range, spacious rooms with plenty of closets space, fenced yard. Walking distance to the lake, park, water park, pool, and Clubhouse. Well maintained home and community. Fresh two-tone paint. New wood looking plank flooring.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Kingston Pl have any available units?
1324 Kingston Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1324 Kingston Pl have?
Some of 1324 Kingston Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Kingston Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Kingston Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Kingston Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Kingston Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl offer parking?
No, 1324 Kingston Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Kingston Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Kingston Pl has a pool.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl have accessible units?
No, 1324 Kingston Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Kingston Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Kingston Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Kingston Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

