Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Water front house! Incredible views from dinning, family and master bedroom. Fish from your backyard!. Updated granite kitchen counter top, walking to community club house, water park, ponds, lake and trial. On site elementary school. Sit on your back patio and enjoy the peacefulness of the water setting. Owner is related to a real estated licensed professional.