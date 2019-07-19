10215 Waterbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool

Resort style living can be yours and within walking distance of park, pool, sport fields, clubhouse and Elementary school! This open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a downstairs study and a game room upstairs perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful new granite countertops, a 2 story living room that is light and bright with several flex rooms throughout. Conveniently all bedrooms are upstairs including a private master bedroom with oversized closet. Enjoy outdoor living with a covered front porch, covered balcony and a rare, expansive corner lot! The community amenities are endless with pools, parks, clubhouse, skate park, fitness center, amazing events and much more!