10215 Waterbury Drive

Amenities
Resort style living can be yours and within walking distance of park, pool, sport fields, clubhouse and Elementary school! This open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a downstairs study and a game room upstairs perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful new granite countertops, a 2 story living room that is light and bright with several flex rooms throughout. Conveniently all bedrooms are upstairs including a private master bedroom with oversized closet. Enjoy outdoor living with a covered front porch, covered balcony and a rare, expansive corner lot! The community amenities are endless with pools, parks, clubhouse, skate park, fitness center, amazing events and much more!