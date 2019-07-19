All apartments in Providence Village
Providence Village, TX
10215 Waterbury Drive
10215 Waterbury Drive

10215 Waterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10215 Waterbury Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
Resort style living can be yours and within walking distance of park, pool, sport fields, clubhouse and Elementary school! This open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a downstairs study and a game room upstairs perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful new granite countertops, a 2 story living room that is light and bright with several flex rooms throughout. Conveniently all bedrooms are upstairs including a private master bedroom with oversized closet. Enjoy outdoor living with a covered front porch, covered balcony and a rare, expansive corner lot! The community amenities are endless with pools, parks, clubhouse, skate park, fitness center, amazing events and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have any available units?
10215 Waterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10215 Waterbury Drive have?
Some of 10215 Waterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Waterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Waterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Waterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Waterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Waterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Waterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10215 Waterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 10215 Waterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 Waterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10215 Waterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10215 Waterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

