All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 10113 Cherry Hill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
10113 Cherry Hill Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10113 Cherry Hill Ln

10113 Cherry Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10113 Cherry Hill Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 04/01/19 This 2540 Sq Ft home backs to a beautiful wooded creek. Home has two living areas down and one up. Plenty of amenities in Providence Village such as fishing ponds, fitness center, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, skate park, water park, basketball courts, soccer fields, and a year round community activities. Aubrey ISD is a plus with a small town school district. Non smoking only please. Must be clean and responsible with verifiable monthly household income of $4k. Deposit is one month's rent. Large Samsung fridge included.

(RLNE4746291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have any available units?
10113 Cherry Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have?
Some of 10113 Cherry Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10113 Cherry Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10113 Cherry Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10113 Cherry Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln offer parking?
No, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10113 Cherry Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10113 Cherry Hill Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District