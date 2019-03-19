10113 Cherry Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Available 04/01/19 This 2540 Sq Ft home backs to a beautiful wooded creek. Home has two living areas down and one up. Plenty of amenities in Providence Village such as fishing ponds, fitness center, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, skate park, water park, basketball courts, soccer fields, and a year round community activities. Aubrey ISD is a plus with a small town school district. Non smoking only please. Must be clean and responsible with verifiable monthly household income of $4k. Deposit is one month's rent. Large Samsung fridge included.



(RLNE4746291)