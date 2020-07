Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom home with fireplace. This home has lots of space and the most unique game room upstairs with balcony. Also has a huge backyard that backs up to a greenbelt. There are update touches throughout. The master bedroom is down, and other bedrooms up.