Providence Village, TX
10017 Concord Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10017 Concord Drive

10017 Concord Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10017 Concord Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2544 sq. ft. home in Providence Village! Fantastic island kitchen features lots of counter space, & plenty cabinets. Spacious living room. Over-sized master retreat features sitting room and dual closets.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Concord Drive have any available units?
10017 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 10017 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10017 Concord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10017 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10017 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10017 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 Concord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10017 Concord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

