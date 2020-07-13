Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
147 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1325 Englemann Drive
1325 Englemann Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1656 sqft
Almost like new - Fresh paint and brand new laminate floor throughout the house (No carpet at all).

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 Caroline Drive
1201 Caroline Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1559 sqft
1201 Caroline Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in Princeton ! - Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. 1559 Sq.Ft. Very open and spacious living room with nice fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
906 N 4th St
906 North 4th Street, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Princeton Home - Property Id: 304342 Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single Family home. with large fenced in back yard and attached car port and driveway. Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Walking distance to Lacy Elementary school.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1118 Augustin Drive
1118 Augustin Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1748 sqft
Beautiful 1-story 4-bed, 2 bath and 2-car garage in Villas of Monte Carlo. Large family room is just off the foyer. Eat-in kitchen and granite countertops. Master bedroom has a nice sized walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
801 Parkplace Ridge
801 Parkplace Road, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3016 sqft
Duplex and unit 803 is available of July 20th. Great cul-de-sac lot! Wonderful finish out. Open Kitchen overlooks the Dining Area and spacious Great Room! One car garage, fenced backyard and nice patio! Shows Great! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
Beautiful corner lot 1 story home for lease across the street from the community pool. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and a large closet.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1211 Bellevue Drive
1211 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1432 sqft
Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2009 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1113 Antoinette Drive
1113 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms. New remodeled.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
787 Myrtle Lane
787 Myrtle Ln, Princeton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2339 sqft
Brand New home with 5 beds, 3 baths and a two car garage. Master Bedroom and secondary bedroom with full bath room downstairs and Upstair has 3 bedrooms, game room. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living space. Separate master bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1217 Antoinette Drive
1217 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1684 sqft
Just Listed, 3-2-2 + FREE Lawn Care, Mins from McKinney, just off 380.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
332 Lavaca Drive
332 Lavaca Dr, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1668 sqft
Corner lot, Move-in ready 1 story home, conveniently located on 380 and close to HWY 75, 10 minutes drive from MCKINNEY, Walmart and major shopping centers are located within 1 mile radius.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1595 Twin Hills Way
1595 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,680
1656 sqft
Beautiful new one story home featuring an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete with upgrades including energy efficient appliances (including refrigerator), granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
509 E Willow Ln
509 East Willow Lane, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1184 sqft
A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.

1 of 12

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Kim Loan Drive
1602 Kim Loan Dr, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1658 sqft
The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1610 Sorghum Drive
1610 Sorghum Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1915 sqft
Amazing one-story open floor plan. Meticulously maintained with gorgeous features, such as granite countertops, oversized island, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting and fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1200 Pine Forest Drive
1200 Pine Forest Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1578 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home. Open floor plan with a large kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, utility room, entry and bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2119 Shady Glen Trail
2119 Shady Glen Trail, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1705 sqft
Nice one story in quiet neighborhood The popular Abbey Crossing! Stone and brick elevation. Front entry with 2 car garage. open kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and a pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2105 Glorioso Lane
2105 Glorioso Ln, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Beautiful house with two master bedrooms. Big kitchen with lots of gorgeous 42 in cabinets & walk in pantry. Features include, handscraped hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, cafe, and family room. Ceramic tile all baths & utility.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5251 FM 982
5251 Fm 982, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Branch Area of Princeton. Freshly Painted,New Window AC Units and Space Heaters. Stove will be installed before move in.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3018 Pinyon Place
3018 Pinyon Place, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
This lovely home is located in the Trails of Melissa. Featuring many upgrades throughout such as crown molding, stylish ceilings, and stone patio. This home has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Lindenwood Avenue
210 Lindenwood Ave, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2119 sqft
Rarely found Brand New home built in 2020 near 121 and 75 with 4 bed 3 full bath plus Study at the premium lot! This home features split bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertop island opening to dining and family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Princeton, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

