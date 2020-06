Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, wall oven, stove top, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Three ample size bedrooms with two full baths, one with tub and shower. Nice size patio, shed and backyard. Extra large garage. Clean home ready for move in June 2020.