Amenities

on-site laundry garage bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...Water and Internet and cable TV Included!!!! Downstairs features a large living area, galley kitchen, eating area, half bath and laundry room, two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath! Two car garage. Completely furnished with everything you see in the pictures AND MORE. Great location. Easy access to Corpus Christi. Come check it out today! Towels, dishes... EVERYTHING YOU NEED!! BBQ Pits and picnic tables

CALL TODAY