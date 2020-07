Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cute 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Extra large living room. Home has a galley kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of built in cabinets & pantry. Kitchen appliances include free standing range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Lots of windows throughout the home bring in plenty of daylight. Bedrooms are very comfortable in size with a large walk in closet in one of the rooms. Glass sliding doors lead to a fenced in backyard with covered patio. Great for grilling and relaxing. Two car detached garage. Washer/dryer connections are located in the garage. Fenced in front porch for extra privacy. Newer HVAC system.