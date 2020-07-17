All apartments in Portland
2214 Tallow Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

2214 Tallow Dr

2214 Tallow Dr · (361) 813-4726
Location

2214 Tallow Dr, Portland, TX 78374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous, well landscaped 4 bedroom home located in a new subdivision & offers walking distance to newly built elementary school. Grand entry welcomes you home as ceramic tile flows into living spaces. Open floor plan allows for family time while cooking in this beautiful kitchen which displays granite counter tops, breakfast island, tall cabinets, walk in pantry & appliance that include stove/oven range, dishwasher, refrigerator & built in microwave. Plenty of windows to allow sunlight & a great view to the covered patio where the yard's focal point is the landscaping. Lots of colorful flowers to enjoy including roses while sitting on the back porch. Split floor plan as the master suite is secluded by the kitchen & enjoy a nice bath in the garden tub or a shower in the glass encased shower. Walk in closet of course with built in drawers for extra space savings. 3 additional bedrooms w/ carpeting. Laundry room is x-large with enough space for your bikes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Tallow Dr have any available units?
2214 Tallow Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2214 Tallow Dr have?
Some of 2214 Tallow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Tallow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Tallow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Tallow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Tallow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Tallow Dr offers parking.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Tallow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr have a pool?
No, 2214 Tallow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2214 Tallow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Tallow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Tallow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Tallow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
