2214 Tallow Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous, well landscaped 4 bedroom home located in a new subdivision & offers walking distance to newly built elementary school. Grand entry welcomes you home as ceramic tile flows into living spaces. Open floor plan allows for family time while cooking in this beautiful kitchen which displays granite counter tops, breakfast island, tall cabinets, walk in pantry & appliance that include stove/oven range, dishwasher, refrigerator & built in microwave. Plenty of windows to allow sunlight & a great view to the covered patio where the yard's focal point is the landscaping. Lots of colorful flowers to enjoy including roses while sitting on the back porch. Split floor plan as the master suite is secluded by the kitchen & enjoy a nice bath in the garden tub or a shower in the glass encased shower. Walk in closet of course with built in drawers for extra space savings. 3 additional bedrooms w/ carpeting. Laundry room is x-large with enough space for your bikes!