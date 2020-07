Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LEASE PURCHASE!!!



5/3/2 WITH 2,8550 sf with many extras.



Things about the house you’ll absolutely love.

* Four bedrooms, two bathroom in main house

*Beautiful gas fireplace with custom mantel

*Kitchen has been enlarged adding more cabinets for lots of storage

*Kitchen has glass inserts for some of the cabinets

*Stainless steel appliances

*Living room and kitchen has an open floor plan

*Formal dining room has an open pass thru to the kitchen. Great for entertaining

*Great bonus sun room and can be used for anything you desire

*Guess bathroom and double vanity

*New dual pane windows through out

*Two car garage at the back

* One bedroom, one bathroom above garage with private entrance

* This can be used as mother-in-law suite with 853 sf of living space.

* Lots of light and windows

*Huge living and dining room with full kitchen

*Great Master bedroom with walk-in closet

*Comes also with laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.

*This 1/1 space can be used as extra income



Call Patti 713-443-6850



