Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Excellent Townhouse style condo for lease in Portland Texas. This is an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with a full two car garage. Rental rate includes- water, trash, sewer, exterior maintenance and upkeep. This condo also comes with the washer/dryer/refrigerator. Don't forget about the POOL!! Come see 1455 Moore Ave Today! This condo is MOVE IN READY!! 6 Month lease Minimum. Pets allowed