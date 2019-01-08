All apartments in Portland
1016 Imperial St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1016 Imperial St

1016 Imperial Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX 78374

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home. EXTREMELY clean & well kept! Upgraded kitchen w/stainless appliances, refrigerator included, high ceilings, NO carpet throughout, spacious bedrooms, double vanity and garden tub in master bath. As a bonus, you've got a Nest learning thermostat & double insulation in the attic to save money on your electric bill! Installed security cameras, in case you would like to have peace of mind. Lots of upgrades you won’t find in most rentals, including a widened driveway! The large back yard gives you plenty of room to entertain or let the pups run around as well. You'll find yourself right at home here! In love yet? Everyone else is too, so don't sit on this one, it may not last long! UNFURNISHED. Play equip. to be removed. Tours available 6/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Imperial St have any available units?
1016 Imperial St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, TX.
What amenities does 1016 Imperial St have?
Some of 1016 Imperial St's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Imperial St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Imperial St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Imperial St pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Imperial St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 1016 Imperial St offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Imperial St does offer parking.
Does 1016 Imperial St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Imperial St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Imperial St have a pool?
No, 1016 Imperial St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Imperial St have accessible units?
No, 1016 Imperial St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Imperial St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Imperial St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Imperial St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Imperial St does not have units with air conditioning.
