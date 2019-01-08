1016 Imperial St

Amenities

Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home. EXTREMELY clean & well kept! Upgraded kitchen w/stainless appliances, refrigerator included, high ceilings, NO carpet throughout, spacious bedrooms, double vanity and garden tub in master bath. As a bonus, you've got a Nest learning thermostat & double insulation in the attic to save money on your electric bill! Installed security cameras, in case you would like to have peace of mind. Lots of upgrades you won’t find in most rentals, including a widened driveway! The large back yard gives you plenty of room to entertain or let the pups run around as well. You'll find yourself right at home here! In love yet? Everyone else is too, so don't sit on this one, it may not last long! UNFURNISHED. Play equip. to be removed. Tours available 6/20.