Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Ponder, TX with garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ponder

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1567 sqft
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Ponder
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
164 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
14 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1989 sqft
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2199 Illinois Drive
2199 Illinois St, New Fairview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
Very nice county home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, large back yard, Home has been updated and well maintained. Northwest school district.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14801 Lost Wagon Street
14801 Lost Wagon St, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2811 sqft
Beautiful brand new custom built home by respected long time local builder and developer. Completion approximately June 30th.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ponder, TX

Ponder apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

