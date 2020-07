OakBridge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

At Oakbridge you can select a comfortable 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment home with all-new upgraded fixtures. We have spacious landscaped grounds. Our gated community includes a gym, stand up tanning bed, swimming pool, clubhouse, and conference room. We also have a volleyball sand area and barbecue grilling area with palapas. We're centrally located in Pearland, with easy access to major freeways and Beltway 8.