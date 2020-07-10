3613 Alston Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautiful home situated in the highly sought after neighborhood of Canterbury Park. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full sized bathrooms, an office/study and attached 2 car garage. The home is very well maintained and ready for immediate move-in! This open floor concept allows you to have ample room for entertaining family and friends. Chefs kitchen is fully upgraded and equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Backyard is fully fenced and great for your outdoor activities.You will be just minutes away from the Pearland Recreation Center which offers great amenities. Enjoy the easy access to Sam Houston Tollway and 288. Give us a call today for a tour of this lovely home!