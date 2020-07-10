All apartments in Pearland
Last updated January 24 2020 at 2:42 PM

3613 Alston Place

3613 Alston Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Alston Pl, Pearland, TX 77584
Canterbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this beautiful home situated in the highly sought after neighborhood of Canterbury Park. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full sized bathrooms, an office/study and attached 2 car garage. The home is very well maintained and ready for immediate move-in! This open floor concept allows you to have ample room for entertaining family and friends. Chefs kitchen is fully upgraded and equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Backyard is fully fenced and great for your outdoor activities.You will be just minutes away from the Pearland Recreation Center which offers great amenities. Enjoy the easy access to Sam Houston Tollway and 288. Give us a call today for a tour of this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Alston Place have any available units?
3613 Alston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Alston Place have?
Some of 3613 Alston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Alston Place currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Alston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Alston Place pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Alston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3613 Alston Place offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Alston Place offers parking.
Does 3613 Alston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Alston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Alston Place have a pool?
No, 3613 Alston Place does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Alston Place have accessible units?
No, 3613 Alston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Alston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Alston Place has units with dishwashers.

