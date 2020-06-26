1912 Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

High & Dry in Harvey & COMPLETELY REMODELED inside & out! NEW roof, NEW hardy siding, NEW fascia boards, NEW gutters, NEW 5 ton AC, NEW paint inside & out, NEW flooring throughout, updated kitchen including NEW granite counter tops, NEW stainless steel appliances, large pantry, updated master bathroom including NEW soaker tub, & NEW glass door shower, NEW ceiling fans throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout. All that's left is a NEW family to enjoy it! This home has been meticulously updated with attention to every detail, it includes a large master suite downstairs as well as a secondary bedroom, oversized laundry room, large formal living, large formal dining, great kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space, a breakfast nook, & large family room with vaulted ceilings featuring a gas log fireplace on the first floor. The second floor has two very large bedrooms, each with their own FULL bathroom, & a perfect space to create a studyarea. Come visit your new home TODAY!