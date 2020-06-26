All apartments in Pearland
Last updated June 21 2019 at 1:49 AM

1912 Prairie Creek Drive

1912 Prairie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Prairie Creek Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
Woodcreek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
High & Dry in Harvey & COMPLETELY REMODELED inside & out! NEW roof, NEW hardy siding, NEW fascia boards, NEW gutters, NEW 5 ton AC, NEW paint inside & out, NEW flooring throughout, updated kitchen including NEW granite counter tops, NEW stainless steel appliances, large pantry, updated master bathroom including NEW soaker tub, & NEW glass door shower, NEW ceiling fans throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout. All that's left is a NEW family to enjoy it! This home has been meticulously updated with attention to every detail, it includes a large master suite downstairs as well as a secondary bedroom, oversized laundry room, large formal living, large formal dining, great kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space, a breakfast nook, & large family room with vaulted ceilings featuring a gas log fireplace on the first floor. The second floor has two very large bedrooms, each with their own FULL bathroom, & a perfect space to create a studyarea. Come visit your new home TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
1912 Prairie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have?
Some of 1912 Prairie Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Prairie Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

