Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to view this spacious 2 story sitting on a cul-de-sac. Gracious curves on interior, high ceilings, and impeccable wood flooring within. Enjoy a nice sized kitchen and large walk in closet. Quick and easy access to I45. Don't let this one slip away. Add yourself to the waitlist today to be first to view. Schedule a self-showing or apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.