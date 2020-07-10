All apartments in Pearland
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:23 AM

11316 Palm Bay Street

11316 Palm Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

11316 Palm Bay Street, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to a *first-time rental home* zoned to exemplary Mary Marek/Nolan Ryan/Shadow Creek HS, 20 min from Medical Center. First floor boasts an office/flex room, formal dining, half bath, spacious island kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast area, magnificent open-concept family room with high ceilings. Master suite has double closets, separate tub & shower, and dual vanities. You have privacy and year-round comfort on your covered back patio overlooking a huge, fully fenced yard with functional storage shed. Upstairs, the large game room has custom built-ins and two great secondary bedrooms. Amazing upgrades including fresh paint, full-home water softener, water filter, upper & lower level pre-wired home theater, nest thermostat, ring alarm system & additional glass vibration security alarms, new water heater and AC units, and automatic sprinklers. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Looking for a long-term tenant to love and care for this home as their own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 Palm Bay Street have any available units?
11316 Palm Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 Palm Bay Street have?
Some of 11316 Palm Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 Palm Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
11316 Palm Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 Palm Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 11316 Palm Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 11316 Palm Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 11316 Palm Bay Street offers parking.
Does 11316 Palm Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11316 Palm Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 Palm Bay Street have a pool?
No, 11316 Palm Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 11316 Palm Bay Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11316 Palm Bay Street has accessible units.
Does 11316 Palm Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11316 Palm Bay Street has units with dishwashers.

