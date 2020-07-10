11316 Palm Bay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible alarm system game room parking garage media room

Welcome to a *first-time rental home* zoned to exemplary Mary Marek/Nolan Ryan/Shadow Creek HS, 20 min from Medical Center. First floor boasts an office/flex room, formal dining, half bath, spacious island kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast area, magnificent open-concept family room with high ceilings. Master suite has double closets, separate tub & shower, and dual vanities. You have privacy and year-round comfort on your covered back patio overlooking a huge, fully fenced yard with functional storage shed. Upstairs, the large game room has custom built-ins and two great secondary bedrooms. Amazing upgrades including fresh paint, full-home water softener, water filter, upper & lower level pre-wired home theater, nest thermostat, ring alarm system & additional glass vibration security alarms, new water heater and AC units, and automatic sprinklers. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Looking for a long-term tenant to love and care for this home as their own.