Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Wonderful Family home in Southdown with converted garage for office/gameroom/etc. Home features high ceilings, lots of windows, open & bright flow, carpeted bedrooms, large backyard and more! Great neighborhood location off 288 - close to shopping, Med Center, etc. Walking distance to community park, pool and more. Previous Pics used. Come take a tour today!