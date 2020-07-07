2355 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

355 Thomas Avenue Apt #2308, Dallas, TX 75201 - 2 BR 2 BA Penthouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 12/24/2018. Pets: allowed. Perfect Downtown Location! Astounding Views! Bedroom patio and living room patio! 4 weeks free upfront. 2 bedroom 2 bath with an office! Chefs Kitchen, hardwoods, floor to ceiling windows, walk in closets, all glass surround shower, quarts/granite-everything and more than you would expect from this luxury community! [ Published 6-Jan-19 / ID 2734938 ]