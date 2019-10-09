All apartments in Parker
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:58 AM

5213 Edgewater Court

5213 Edgewater Court · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Edgewater Court, Parker, TX 75094

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This house has it all, both inside and out. Gorgeous custom home on 1 acre in Parker. Updates include the kitchen and all baths. Kitchen features oversized island for your entertaining. Outside, you have an 800 sqft living space with fireplace, seating areas, grill area, ice maker, prep station, beverage bins and bathroom. The family room opens up to the kitchen. The dining room includes a butler’s pantry. Work made easier with study with built-ins. Great game and media rooms. Sport court with lighting and separate fire pit with lots of seating. Worth your time to see all of this. Oversized 3 car garage (800 sqft)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Edgewater Court have any available units?
5213 Edgewater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, TX.
What amenities does 5213 Edgewater Court have?
Some of 5213 Edgewater Court's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Edgewater Court currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Edgewater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Edgewater Court pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Edgewater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Edgewater Court offers parking.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Edgewater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court have a pool?
Yes, 5213 Edgewater Court has a pool.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court have accessible units?
No, 5213 Edgewater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Edgewater Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Edgewater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 Edgewater Court does not have units with air conditioning.

