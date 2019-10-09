5213 Edgewater Court

Amenities

This house has it all, both inside and out. Gorgeous custom home on 1 acre in Parker. Updates include the kitchen and all baths. Kitchen features oversized island for your entertaining. Outside, you have an 800 sqft living space with fireplace, seating areas, grill area, ice maker, prep station, beverage bins and bathroom. The family room opens up to the kitchen. The dining room includes a butler’s pantry. Work made easier with study with built-ins. Great game and media rooms. Sport court with lighting and separate fire pit with lots of seating. Worth your time to see all of this. Oversized 3 car garage (800 sqft)