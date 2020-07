Amenities

dishwasher carport fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities carport parking

Nice 2 Story Townhome in Pantego close to Bicentennial Park. Arlington ISD. Nice carpet in bedrooms & living area. All the bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Downstairs includes the kitchen with ceramic tile, dishwasher and stove and the open dining and living area with a fireplace. There is a small yard and carport in back. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, and no pets. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent.