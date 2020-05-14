All apartments in Pantego
1805 Wagon Wheel Trail
1805 Wagon Wheel Trail

1805 Wagonwheel Trail · No Longer Available
1805 Wagonwheel Trail, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home in has two wonderful master bedrooms-one upstairs and one downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen with built in desk and breakfast room. Upstairs master has 2 huge closets and the adjoining loft upstairs can be used for sitting area, gaming or movies. Flexible floor plan with 4 living areas including an air-conditioned sunroom. Extensive Travertine flooring & carpet in all the bedrooms & upstairs living area. Extensive built-ins & storage throughout. Massive laundry room and more storage space than you will be able to use. The backyard just begs for you to entertain. 2.5 car garage with adjoining workshop. Located close to beautiful parks and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have any available units?
1805 Wagon Wheel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have?
Some of 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Wagon Wheel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantego.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail offers parking.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have a pool?
No, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have accessible units?
No, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 Wagon Wheel Trail has units with air conditioning.

