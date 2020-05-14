1805 Wagon Wheel Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home in has two wonderful master bedrooms-one upstairs and one downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen with built in desk and breakfast room. Upstairs master has 2 huge closets and the adjoining loft upstairs can be used for sitting area, gaming or movies. Flexible floor plan with 4 living areas including an air-conditioned sunroom. Extensive Travertine flooring & carpet in all the bedrooms & upstairs living area. Extensive built-ins & storage throughout. Massive laundry room and more storage space than you will be able to use. The backyard just begs for you to entertain. 2.5 car garage with adjoining workshop. Located close to beautiful parks and walking trails.