1705 Hilltop Lane
1705 Hilltop Lane

1705 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
1705 Hilltop Lane, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
This is a gorgeous, updated home located in one of the quietest and most desirable areas of Pantego-Arlington. Recent laminate plank flooring, freshly painted, updated kitchen and bathrooms and 2 in blinds on most of the windows make this lovely home totally ready for you NOW. Nicely landscaped and heavily treed yard with rear entry garage. Two gorgeous bay windows, one in the formal areas and the other at the breakfast room. Wonderful location just half a mi to bicentennial park and walking trails, and award-winning schools.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1705 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 1705 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 1705 Hilltop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantego.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 1705 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1705 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

