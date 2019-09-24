1705 Hilltop Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a gorgeous, updated home located in one of the quietest and most desirable areas of Pantego-Arlington. Recent laminate plank flooring, freshly painted, updated kitchen and bathrooms and 2 in blinds on most of the windows make this lovely home totally ready for you NOW. Nicely landscaped and heavily treed yard with rear entry garage. Two gorgeous bay windows, one in the formal areas and the other at the breakfast room. Wonderful location just half a mi to bicentennial park and walking trails, and award-winning schools.