Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:53 AM

1614 Cresthaven Drive

1614 Cresthaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Cresthaven Drive, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious four-bedroom, three bath, one story in Beautiful Pamtego neighborhood with Pool - Pool Maintenance is included in Rent. Large dining room and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. Backyard has a large covered patio overlooking the pool. Plenty of backyard space, storage building. Huge utility room with walk-in pantry. Oversized corner lot with rear entry garage and room for RV parking.
Virtual Tour available upon request.
Energy Efficient AC and windows for lower utility bills.
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
1614 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have?
Some of 1614 Cresthaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Cresthaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Cresthaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1614 Cresthaven Drive has a pool.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Cresthaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1614 Cresthaven Drive has units with air conditioning.

