1614 Cresthaven Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious four-bedroom, three bath, one story in Beautiful Pamtego neighborhood with Pool - Pool Maintenance is included in Rent. Large dining room and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. Backyard has a large covered patio overlooking the pool. Plenty of backyard space, storage building. Huge utility room with walk-in pantry. Oversized corner lot with rear entry garage and room for RV parking.

Virtual Tour available upon request.

Energy Efficient AC and windows for lower utility bills.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.