All apartments in Pantego
Find more places like 1603 Miller Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantego, TX
/
1603 Miller Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1603 Miller Court

1603 Miller Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1603 Miller Court, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy your new home in the quiet privacy of a cul de sac in an established Pantego neighborhood. This solid home has been completely updated with new HVAC, floors, paint, fixtures, interior & exterior doors, & energy-efficient windows. The kitchen is beautiful with ample storage & new appliances. The utility room is oversized with plenty of extra storage. Master bedroom with big bathroom features a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The garage has been opened up to include a third bay which can be used as a workshop. If you need even more space to park your toys, the driveway extends to the backyard & is wide enough to park side-by-side. The backyard is spacious with the bonus of a large fenced-in side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Miller Court have any available units?
1603 Miller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 1603 Miller Court have?
Some of 1603 Miller Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Miller Court currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Miller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Miller Court pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Miller Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantego.
Does 1603 Miller Court offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Miller Court offers parking.
Does 1603 Miller Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Miller Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Miller Court have a pool?
No, 1603 Miller Court does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Miller Court have accessible units?
No, 1603 Miller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Miller Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Miller Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Miller Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Miller Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHaltom City, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TX
Burleson, TXKeller, TXMidlothian, TXSaginaw, TXSouthlake, TXDuncanville, TXCoppell, TXWestworth Village, TXDeSoto, TXBenbrook, TXFlower Mound, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District