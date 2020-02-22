1603 Miller Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy your new home in the quiet privacy of a cul de sac in an established Pantego neighborhood. This solid home has been completely updated with new HVAC, floors, paint, fixtures, interior & exterior doors, & energy-efficient windows. The kitchen is beautiful with ample storage & new appliances. The utility room is oversized with plenty of extra storage. Master bedroom with big bathroom features a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The garage has been opened up to include a third bay which can be used as a workshop. If you need even more space to park your toys, the driveway extends to the backyard & is wide enough to park side-by-side. The backyard is spacious with the bonus of a large fenced-in side yard.