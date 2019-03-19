All apartments in Paloma Creek
Find more places like 812 Becard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
812 Becard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Becard Drive

812 Becard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

812 Becard Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in highly sought after Paloma Creek. Home offers open floor plan with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops with an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Garden tub in master bath. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include four pools, two fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts, parks, and ball fields. Conveniently located near major connecting highway, entertainment venues, and dining. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Becard Drive have any available units?
812 Becard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 812 Becard Drive have?
Some of 812 Becard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Becard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Becard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Becard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 Becard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 812 Becard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Becard Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Becard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Becard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Becard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 812 Becard Drive has a pool.
Does 812 Becard Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Becard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Becard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Becard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Becard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Becard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District