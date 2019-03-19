812 Becard Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in highly sought after Paloma Creek. Home offers open floor plan with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops with an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Garden tub in master bath. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include four pools, two fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts, parks, and ball fields. Conveniently located near major connecting highway, entertainment venues, and dining. Must see!