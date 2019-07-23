All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:13 PM

1901 Nightingale Drive

1901 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Nightingale Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN NOW! Owner easy to work with. This is a great home in Paloma Creek with fabulous updates. New flooring, carpets, wood laminate, paint from top to bottom, new appliance package and refrigerator. This home is move in ready, fresh and clean! Three way split bedroom floor plan with master in the back, one in the front, two on the side. Formal dining room can be used as a formal living space. Open floor plan has large living area off the kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.Come see for immediate move in. Small pets allowed with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
