1901 Nightingale Drive

MOVE IN NOW! Owner easy to work with. This is a great home in Paloma Creek with fabulous updates. New flooring, carpets, wood laminate, paint from top to bottom, new appliance package and refrigerator. This home is move in ready, fresh and clean! Three way split bedroom floor plan with master in the back, one in the front, two on the side. Formal dining room can be used as a formal living space. Open floor plan has large living area off the kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.Come see for immediate move in. Small pets allowed with pet deposit.