1828 Marlin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable single story home with beautiful brick and stone elevation and mature trees! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2-car garage! An open layout between the kitchen and family room makes entertaining a breeze! Gourmet kitchen boasts breakfast bar, granite-like counter tops with a ceramic tile back splash, black appliances, and electric range! Private master suite features a luxurious bath with garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan provides ample privacy for all. Withnew HVAC and water heater, this home is move in ready! Spacious backyard with extended patio and pergola is the perfect space to grill and entertain!