All apartments in Paloma Creek
Find more places like 1828 Marlin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1828 Marlin Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

1828 Marlin Drive

1828 Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1828 Martin Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable single story home with beautiful brick and stone elevation and mature trees! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2-car garage! An open layout between the kitchen and family room makes entertaining a breeze! Gourmet kitchen boasts breakfast bar, granite-like counter tops with a ceramic tile back splash, black appliances, and electric range! Private master suite features a luxurious bath with garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan provides ample privacy for all. Withnew HVAC and water heater, this home is move in ready! Spacious backyard with extended patio and pergola is the perfect space to grill and entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Marlin Drive have any available units?
1828 Marlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1828 Marlin Drive have?
Some of 1828 Marlin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Marlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Marlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Marlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Marlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Marlin Drive offers parking.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Marlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive have a pool?
No, 1828 Marlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1828 Marlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Marlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Marlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1828 Marlin Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District