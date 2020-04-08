1501 Sparrow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool

Beautifully remodeled one story home in highly sought after Paloma Creek North. The welcoming curb appeal greets you with a lovely front porch and well kept exterior. An abundance of light floods the spacious rooms from the enormous windows in every room! 3 spacious bedrooms and a large flex space that can be used as a game room, study, office or whatever you can dream up! Home is ready and available now! Come See it and fall in love with it today! Amenities include parks, play grounds, pools, walking trail, close to shopping, close to schools and close to the lake! A Must See!