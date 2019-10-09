All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:20 AM

1309 Mockingbird

1309 Mockingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1309 Mockingbird Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

w/d hookup
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great home in Aubrey - Unique floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in the desirable area of Paloma Creek in Aubrey TX. This home is a single story with a formal dining area and spacious living room. Book your showing today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5051464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Mockingbird have any available units?
1309 Mockingbird doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
Is 1309 Mockingbird currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Mockingbird is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Mockingbird pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Mockingbird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1309 Mockingbird offer parking?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Mockingbird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Mockingbird have a pool?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Mockingbird have accessible units?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Mockingbird have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Mockingbird have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Mockingbird does not have units with air conditioning.

