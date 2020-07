Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Move-in ready home in a great neighborhood with easy access to Denton or McKinney. Nice open kitchen with granite looks out to breakfast area and oversize family room. Split bedrooms and some fresh paint. Wonderful deck for entertaining family and friends. Neighborhood offers pools, clubhouse, fitness center, parks, walking and jogging trails. Easy to show.