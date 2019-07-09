All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 9901 Compass Rose Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
9901 Compass Rose Court
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:35 AM

9901 Compass Rose Court

9901 Compass Rose Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9901 Compass Rose Ct, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new single story Highland Home in the highly sought after community of Wildridge! Open floor plan exhibits 4 beds, 3.1 baths, formal dining, executive study, 2 extra living spaces, & 3-car tandem garage! Home is situated adjacent to greenbelt with access to walking path. Extensive upgrades include 20ft cathedral ceilings with exposed beams, plentiful windows, & rich hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen overlooking family room is a chef's dream with quartz counters, gas cooktop, butler's pantry, & wine fridge! Private master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers vanities, glass enclosed shower, & huge walkin closet. Spacious covered patio area with gas line is terrific for grilling & entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have any available units?
9901 Compass Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 9901 Compass Rose Court have?
Some of 9901 Compass Rose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Compass Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Compass Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Compass Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 9901 Compass Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 9901 Compass Rose Court offers parking.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Compass Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have a pool?
No, 9901 Compass Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 9901 Compass Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 Compass Rose Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9901 Compass Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9901 Compass Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District