9901 Compass Rose Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Brand new single story Highland Home in the highly sought after community of Wildridge! Open floor plan exhibits 4 beds, 3.1 baths, formal dining, executive study, 2 extra living spaces, & 3-car tandem garage! Home is situated adjacent to greenbelt with access to walking path. Extensive upgrades include 20ft cathedral ceilings with exposed beams, plentiful windows, & rich hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen overlooking family room is a chef's dream with quartz counters, gas cooktop, butler's pantry, & wine fridge! Private master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers vanities, glass enclosed shower, & huge walkin closet. Spacious covered patio area with gas line is terrific for grilling & entertaining!