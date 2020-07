Amenities

Stunning Home in Paloma Creek South Ph with Denton ISD! Single story with 4 Bedrooms where the 4th bedroom can be used as Study. Master bedroom with spacious bath, large walk-in closet, separate shower, and tub. Large Kitchen has granite countertops. Nice sized backyard secured with wooden fence. Stainless Steel refrigerator includes to the rent.