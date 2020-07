Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful one story home with covered front entry. 3 bedrooms plus study, 2 baths, open and spacious kitchen. New 2' wood blinds. Large master bedroom, Separate garden tub with shower. Covered back porch. Community club house with gym and swimming pool, close to lake. HOA is included, pet case by case, come and show it before it's gone. This one will not last!