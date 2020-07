Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Roof, paint, and carpet new in Nov. 2018, Home is 3 bedroom and a study, currently study is used as bedroom.Real hardwood floors in halls, and living area; tile in wet areas, foyer, dinning, and kitchen. Cover patio, split bedrooms. Walking distance to park, pool, clubhouse,. Best of all walking distance to elementary and high school.